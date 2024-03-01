Imperial Dade Acquires Brawner Paper

The paper and janitorial supply distributor will expand the company's footprint in Houston.

Imperial Dade
Mar 1, 2024
Imperial Dade branch, St. Louis.
Imperial Dade

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and HOUSTON – Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Friday announced the acquisition of Brawner Paper Company Inc.

The transaction represents the 81st acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1946 by Thom Brawner, the company has been a driving force in the paper and janitorial supply industry for over 70 years. In 1976, the leadership transitioned to Leonard Beasley, who managed the company until his passing in 2016. Currently owned and operated by Nell Harris and her team, the company remains committed to providing their hundreds of customers in the greater Houston area and associates with the highest level of attention.

The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Brawner’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Brawner is a great strategic fit with Imperial Dade. Their relentless focus on customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade,” said Robert Tillis.

“I would like to enthusiastically welcome the Brawner family into Imperial Dade. We are excited to partner with the Nell Harris and Brawner’s outstanding employees,” said Jason Tillis.

“The Brawner family is humbled to become part of Imperial Dade, the leading distribution platform across North America. We share the same core values and focus on our employees and customers and could think of no better fit.” said Nell Harris, president of Brawner Paper Company.

