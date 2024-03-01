Cook & Boardman Acquires Lanmor Services

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC, a leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services, announced the acquisition of Lanmor Services Inc. and Lanmor Services of Nevada LLC.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Lanmor Services provides a wide variety of commercial access solutions, including electronic access control products, automatic operators, security systems, commercial steel doors and frames, wood doors, solution design and installation. Lanmor proudly serves Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico.

"Lanmor is a great example of our commitment to providing customers with a fully comprehensive opening solution. We are thrilled to welcome Kip and his team to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said David Eisner, chief executive officer of C&B."

"Lanmor has earned customer's respect and loyalty by providing high touch communication, unprecedented service along with dedicated project management teams and highly skilled, cross trained technicians," said company President Kip Cunningham. "We are excited to join Cook & Boardman. Adding our 20-plus years of combined security integrator experience along with the synergies of the 2 businesses, Cook & Boardman will further as the nation's fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions."

The company will continue to operate under the Lanmor name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co. LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Lanmor represents C&B's second acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.