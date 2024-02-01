Imperial Dade Acquires Allston Supply Co.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Allston Supply Co. Inc.

The transaction represents the 79th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With history dating back to 1945, Allston has been a fixture in Springfield and greater New England providing top tier janitorial solutions, service and expertise. Owned and operated by Roger Cohen and his family, the company remains committed to providing their customers and associates with the highest level of attention. The company's main street location services its loyal and diverse customer base throughout New England. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade's market leading platform, Allston's customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"On behalf of Imperial Dade, we enthusiastically welcome the Allston family in this next chapter of great profitable growth," said Robert Tillis.

"We look forward to partnering with Allston and continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and even broader service offering," added Jason Tillis.

"Imperial Dade is the market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality. Allston is excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform," said Cohen.