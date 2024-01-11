Relevant Industrial Acquires CHEMFLOW Products

HOUSTON — Relevant Industrial LLC, a leader in value-added distribution and service for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, valve, purification, and thermal equipment solutions, announced the acquisition of CHEMFLOW Products and its subsidiaries, CHEMSeal Couplings and ChlorineValves.com.

CHEMFLOW is a leading value-added distributor and manufacturers' representative specializing in precision-engineered flow control products for chemical services. With over 75 years of combined expertise, CHEMFLOW has brought together the highest quality manufacturers of valves, automation, breakaway couplings, safety shutdown systems, and hoses, affording customers specially designed solutions meeting stringent industry standards for hazardous chemical bulk transfer in the safest possible way. CHEMFLOW brings an unmatched expertise in packaging a full range of products and services designed to improve reliability, enhance safety and environmental impact, and minimize downtime.

Relevant Industrial's strategic acquisition of CHEMFLOW Products aligns seamlessly with its commitment to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to clients across various industries. This move enhances Relevant Industrial's portfolio, allowing the company to offer a broader range of services and products to its clientele, as well as offer Relevant's unique set of industrial automation solutions to CHEMFLOW's strong customer base.

"The addition of CHEMFLOW Products to the Relevant Industrial family is a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier solutions to our customers," said Relevant CEO John Carte. "CHEMFLOW's extensive experience and proficiency in Flow Control products for hazardous chemicals complement our capabilities. We are confident that this acquisition will both benefit our customers and contribute to the continued growth and success of Relevant Industrial."

Mike Johnson, CEO of CHEMFLOW Products, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with Relevant Industrial. This partnership represents a strategic alignment of values, expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

"Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled value to our customers." As part of this collaboration, Mike will transition to the role of Vice President of Chlor-alkali Business Development within the dynamic CHEMFLOW/Relevant team. In this capacity, he will leverage his extensive industry knowledge and strong leadership skills to lead initiatives aimed at expanding Relevant Industrial's footprint in the chlor-alkali sector.

CHEMFLOW Products and its subsidiaries will become an integral part of Relevant Industrial, contributing to the company's expanded workforce of over 450 employees. The combined entity will operate from a total of 30 strategic locations, further adding to existing customer service capabilities and extending its reach across the majority of the lower 48 states. With an OEM status that provides a global reach, Relevant Industrial is poised to further strengthen its position as an industry leader.

This strategic acquisition is anticipated to create collaborative dynamics that will not only benefit customers, partners, and employees but also propel Relevant Industrial and CHEMFLOW Products into a new era of mutual growth and innovation. The powerful combination of expertise and resources between Relevant Industrial and CHEMFLOW Products opens new horizons for both companies, fostering accelerated customer service, deeper chemical industry capabilities, and enhanced technical expertise.