Atlas Copco Acquires Hycomp Inc.

The Utah company designs, produces, sells and services high-pressure, oil-free compressors and boosters.

Atlas Copco Group
Jan 9, 2024
NACKA, Sweden — Atlas Copco Group announced Tuesday that Hycomp Inc.’s technology has become part of the company.

Hycomp designs, produces, sells and services specialized, high-pressure, oil-free compressors and boosters for a variety of industries.

Hycomp is a privately owned company located north of Salt Lake City and has 37 employees. In 2023, the company had revenues of $8 million.

“Hycomp has extensive know-how in high-pressure oil-free compressors, and the acquired technology complements our existing technologies, allowing us to extend our current product range,” said Vagner Rego, business area president, Compressor Technique.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Hycomp’s technology will become part of the Professional Air division within the Compressor Technique business area.

