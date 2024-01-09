PennEngineering Acquires Sherex Fastening Solutions

The Buffalo company is a premier provider of blind rivet nuts.

PennEngineering
Jan 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 09 2 05 21 Pm
PennEngineering

DANBORO, Pa. – PennEngineering on Monday announced the acquisition of Sherex Fastening Solutions, a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of blind rivet nuts and associated fastening solutions.  

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Sherex is a premier technical provider of blind rivet nuts, with strong application expertise, and production capabilities worldwide. Sherex has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and continues to grow through technical solutions selling, providing best total installed cost solutions along with industry leading rivet nut capabilities.   

“When combined with our ATLAS rivet nut brand, the Sherex acquisition positions the company to be the premier provider of rivet nuts worldwide. We are extremely excited to be bringing the expertise of Sherex to the PennEngineering family,” said Pete George, CEO. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and technical acumen, combined with our ATLAS product line and broader PennEngineering capabilities, will strengthen our ability to quickly deliver innovative, high-quality fastening solutions to our customers around the globe.”      

According to Sherex President Adam Pratt, “teaming up with PennEngineering allows Sherex to provide our customers with additional global manufacturing capability to meet their demands around the world. Our long-standing customer relationships, combined with the reputation and history of PennEngineering will allow us to continue to provide enhanced value to our customers.” 

Adam Pratt will assume the role of president of Sherex and ATLAS, reporting to Pete George, CEO of PennEngineering. Alex Hsiao will continue as general manager, Sherex Taiwan.

