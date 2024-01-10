Core & Main to Acquire Eastern Supply Inc.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Eastern Supply Inc. and a related entity, a distributor of a broad range of storm drainage products with custom fabrication capabilities headquartered in Virginia.

“The extensive product knowledge and fabrication capabilities in water, wastewater and stormwater management that the Eastern Supply team brings to Core & Main will be a great contribution to our national waterworks expertise,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

For close to three decades, the Eastern Supply team has supplied a broad range of drainage products to contractors, engineers and municipalities across the Northeast. The company has a location in Winchester, Virginia, and Greencastle, Pennsylvania. With a focus on exceeding customer expectations, Eastern Supply prides itself on delivering reliable and creative start-to-finish site solutions.

“The Eastern Supply team has built enduring customer relationships through their commitment to supplying quality products backed by dependable service and industry expertise. I’m excited to welcome them to the Core & Main family and to see what we will accomplish together,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main.

“Eastern Supply has worked very hard over the years to build our reputation as an innovator and supplier-of-choice in this industry, and we are proud of the relationships we have built with our customers and suppliers,” said Tim Martin, owner and president of Eastern Supply. “It is clear we share a fundamental set of values with Core & Main. Their focus on growth, collaborative associate development and customer satisfaction creates a lot of excitement for our team and the company.”