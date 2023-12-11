ISCO Industries Acquires Infinity Plastics

The addition enhances ISCO’s HDPE portfolio and strengthens its operational and logistics capacity.

ISCO Industries
Dec 11, 2023
ISCO facility, Midland, Texas.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ISCO announced Friday that it has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Infinity Plastics, a top manufacturer of fabricated HDPE piping products.

The Infinity Plastics purchase is an expansion of ISCO’s footprint and capacity, and part of the company’s overall strategy to support growing customer needs, backed by quality standards and excellent customer service.

“ISCO continually evaluates opportunities to complement and strengthen our ability to serve customers,” said Jimmy Kirchdorfer, CEO of ISCO. “Andy Zipperer and his team at Infinity Plastics have built a reputation for producing high-quality HDPE piping products. They are an ideal addition to the ISCO family, and will enhance the breadth of products and solutions that ISCO can offer our customers.”

Located in Mayville, Wisconsin, Infinity Plastics adds a strategic location to ISCO’s already extensive footprint across the U.S. and Canada. In addition, this acquisition allows ISCO to increase production capacity, enhance proximity to customer demand, and add top-caliber talent to its team.

"Throughout my 30 years of experience, the ISCO name has been synonymous with quality in our industry,” said Zipperer, owner of Infinity Plastics. “Jimmy and his brother Mark have continually invested in their people, business, and facilities. Choosing to be a part of that culture provides our Wisconsin team the opportunity to thrive. It’s the right fit and aligns with our commitment to our people and customers.”

With this addition in place, ISCO now has a total of 36 facilities spanning the U.S. and Canada. This expansion bolsters the company's capacity to support customers with a comprehensive range of both standard and custom HDPE products and solutions. It also further strengthens ISCO’s commitment to maintaining a legacy of excellence in manufacturing and distributing HDPE products across diverse piping end markets.

