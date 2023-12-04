Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Filter Resources Inc.

The company purchased the Texas distributor from Parker Hannifin.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Dec 4, 2023
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Pasadena, Texas-based Parker Hannifin Filtration (Houston) LLC, dba Filter Resources Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Parker Hannifin Corporation.

Filter Resources Inc. is a distributor of mission critical, process filtration products for the downstream O&G, petrochemical, and specialty chemical markets, offering a complete range of liquid and air process filtration solutions. The company operates two locations in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Pasadena, Texas, and was previously part of the Parker Industrial Process Filtration division. 

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented associates of Filter Resources to the MCE family,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “By combining our resources and expertise, this acquisition positions the combined business to accelerate growth and provide an even more comprehensive suite of highly-engineered solutions to our valued customers." 

The company will retain the Filter Resources brand name and will operate at its two existing locations. The FR team will continue to be led by Sidney Mondin, who will have expanded responsibilities as general manager of MCE’s newly formed Filtration business unit.  

“We are pleased that Filter Resources is becoming a part of MCE, an established Parker channel partner with excellent distribution capabilities,” said Steve Howard, general manager of Parker’s Industrial Process Filtration division. “This is a strategic transaction that furthers the growth opportunities for both businesses.”

The transaction is MCE's eighth acquisition in 2023.

