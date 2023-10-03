Singer Industrial Acquires TS Products, Capital Rubber & Gasket

The Capital Rubber add will increase Singer's North American footprint by 90+ locations.

Oct 3, 2023
Singer Acq

On September 29th, 2023, Singer Industrial joined forces with Capital Rubber & Gasket Co., headquartered in Sacramento, CA. Capital Rubber & Gasket will operate within the Industrial Rubber Division of Singer Industrial and, with this addition, will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 90+ locations with over 1,300 employees.

Capital Rubber & Gasket has been serving the California markets of Sacramento, Fairfield and Stockton since the late 1940’s when Bud Breese formed the company. They serve customers within the aggregate, agriculture, construction and general MRO end markets with conveyor belt & installation, industrial & hydraulic hoses and gaskets. Former owners Bob Breese, Les Shively, Cheryl Tabor and Daniel Breese will continue to manage the Capital Rubber & Gasket business.

On the same day, the company announced that it would also be adding TS Products, Inc., which will operate within Singer’s Dakota Fluid Power Division.

TS Products, Inc., established in 2001, is owned and operated by Steve and Tammy Schultz. The business operates out of Dundas, MN and specializes in the manufacturing of hydraulic power units with submersible hydraulic pump/motor combinations. TS Products operates in several key markets including construction, large door systems, dump body trailers, conveyor and marine components with targeted growth in several new markets.

Steve Schultz will continue to work in the business as a Sales Engineer and will help drive continued organic sales growth with both the legacy TS Products customers as well as Dakota Fluid Power customers.

More information can be provided by viewing singerindustrial.com.

