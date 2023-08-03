BradyIFS Acquires Rancho Janitorial

FONTANA and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of janitorial/sanitation and foodservice disposables and products, has acquired Rancho Janitorial Inc., a distributor serving the California market.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jose and Maria Flores founded Rancho Janitorial in their garage in 2003. Since this time, the company has grown into a multimillion-dollar enterprise that provides customers with a wide array of JanSan, foodservice and packaging products and services.

“Rancho’s sales, operating and geographic model fits well with our company,” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS. “We are excited to continue to expand across California, and we look forward to our partnership with Jose, Maria and the team at Rancho.”

“We are proud and humbled to become part of the best JanSan and foodservice company in our industry,” said Jose Flores. “Their national footprint, customer-focused culture and expansive supplier and customer relationships will enable Rancho to continue to grow and to compete effectively.”