BradyIFS Acquires Rancho Janitorial

The purchase will bolster the company's scale and resources in California.

BradyIFS
Aug 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5 63c80db70c929

FONTANA and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of janitorial/sanitation and foodservice disposables and products, has acquired Rancho Janitorial Inc., a distributor serving the California market.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jose and Maria Flores founded Rancho Janitorial in their garage in 2003. Since this time, the company has grown into a multimillion-dollar enterprise that provides customers with a wide array of JanSan, foodservice and packaging products and services.

“Rancho’s sales, operating and geographic model fits well with our company,” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS. “We are excited to continue to expand across California, and we look forward to our partnership with Jose, Maria and the team at Rancho.”

“We are proud and humbled to become part of the best JanSan and foodservice company in our industry,” said Jose Flores. “Their national footprint, customer-focused culture and expansive supplier and customer relationships will enable Rancho to continue to grow and to compete effectively.”

I Stock 1433620233
Download 647f87b61311d
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
