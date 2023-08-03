Conner Industries Acquires Guardian Packaging Industries

The deal also includes Guardian's Southwest Air Products division.

Conner Industries Inc.
Aug 3, 2023
iStock

FORT WORTH, Texas — Conner Industries Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates and pallets, and integrated packaging solutions, announced the acquisition of Guardian Packaging Industries LP, a foam cutting specialist and integrated packaging provider that combines wood, foam and corrugate components.

The deal also includes the Garland, Texas, company's Southwest Air Products division, which produces adhesive foam tapes for a variety of applications. The latest purchase marks the company’s fourth investment in the expansion of its integrated packaging division, which includes facilities in Lewisburg, Tennessee, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Guthrie, Kentucky.

The new facility is expected to serve large manufacturing customers with industrial packaging and military SPEC non-metallic component products, utilizing a broad range of materials, including wood, foam, plastic and corrugate, and will continue to be a major provider of custom cut foam for military drones. Registered with CCR and SAM, the new acquisition also maintains AS9100D and ISO9001 certifications, and recycles 35 tons of material annually as part of their seasoned environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

“With 65,000 square feet of indoor manufacturing space, Guardian Packaging serves as an ideal facility to broaden our integrated packaging offerings to both new and existing customers, in addition to expanding into military, defense, and other new verticals,” said David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. “This acquisition exemplifies Conner’s commitment to providing customers with the ability to protect their goods throughout transportation and handling and is an important strategic development for us in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Conner continues to grow profitably, and expand geographically and into other industrial, manufacturing, and military sectors. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are proud that we have been able to close this acquisition with Conner’s own cash resources.”

“We believe that Conner, one of the dominant players in the industrial packaging space, is a perfect fit for Guardian Packaging as they continue to expand their reach into growing markets in the Dallas area,” said Norm Stuart of Guardian Packaging. “Together, Conner and Guardian will continue to provide protective packaging, foam, and foam tape customers with the highest standard of customer service while providing solutions that meet a demanding transportation and handling environment.”

