White Cap to Acquire Southern California Construction Supply Company

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P., a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RENO Hardware and Supply Inc., a distributor of construction supplies serving commercial, multi-family and residential contractors throughout Southern California.

Upon the completion of the transaction, RENO Hardware and Supply's three locations in Riverside, Burbank and Signal Hill, California, will become part of the White Cap suite of brands in its Southwest region.

"We look forward to adding more talented associates to our team in Southern California, where White Cap got its start nearly five decades ago," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "The RENO Hardware and Supply team's expertise and wide selection of products will allow us to serve our customers with even more exceptional service in both the residential and non-residential markets."

"We are proud to join the White Cap family and their suite of brands," said Michael Wootten, owner of RENO Hardware and Supply. "Together, we will create synergies that benefit all of our customers, our team members and the Southern California construction industry."

For more than 50 years, RENO Hardware and Supply has carried a vast, high-quality inventory of tools, hardware and supplies for projects ranging from the smallest remodel to multi-story buildings to large commercial developments, serving customers across all of Southern California.