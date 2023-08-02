White Cap to Acquire Southern California Construction Supply Company

RENO Hardware and Supply operates three branches near Los Angeles.

White Cap L.P.
Aug 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P., a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RENO Hardware and Supply Inc., a distributor of construction supplies serving commercial, multi-family and residential contractors throughout Southern California.

Upon the completion of the transaction, RENO Hardware and Supply's three locations in Riverside, Burbank and Signal Hill, California, will become part of the White Cap suite of brands in its Southwest region.

"We look forward to adding more talented associates to our team in Southern California, where White Cap got its start nearly five decades ago," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "The RENO Hardware and Supply team's expertise and wide selection of products will allow us to serve our customers with even more exceptional service in both the residential and non-residential markets."

"We are proud to join the White Cap family and their suite of brands," said Michael Wootten, owner of RENO Hardware and Supply. "Together, we will create synergies that benefit all of our customers, our team members and the Southern California construction industry."

For more than 50 years, RENO Hardware and Supply has carried a vast, high-quality inventory of tools, hardware and supplies for projects ranging from the smallest remodel to multi-story buildings to large commercial developments, serving customers across all of Southern California.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Download 647f87b61311d
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
August 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
August 2, 2023
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087
Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply
August 2, 2023
Related Stories
Download 647f87b61311d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
Mergers & Acquisitions
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
In a market where big B2B e-commerce players dominate, it’s understandable why smaller distributors may feel like the odds are stacked against them. Watch Now
August 1, 2023
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
Mergers & Acquisitions
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
Redi Carpet operates 34 branches across the U.S.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply
The deal will bolster Beacon's operations in Mississippi.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 29 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supply Company Acquires General Machinery
The Kansas-based subsidiary will operate as a branch of FSC.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 9 05 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Standex Acquires Magnetic Components Maker for $30M
Minntronix will expand the company's telecommunications and automation business.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators
PDF is a fabricator of high-precision, difficult-to-machine plastic components.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing
The deal will bolster the company's CNC milling, turning and multi-spindle capabilities.
July 27, 2023
Oswego Building Supplies
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies
Oswego provides residential and commercial gypsum, metal studs and accessories.
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 12 46 28 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chase Corp. to Be Acquired in $1.3B Deal
The company makes protective materials for high-reliability applications.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1016734124
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply
Allied is a distributor of some 9,000 automotive and commercial locksmith products.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 19 At 2 33 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abrasive Technology Acquires Precision Swiss
Officials said the deal would expand Abrasive Technology's capabilities and enable its future growth.
July 19, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Sells Power Conversion Division in $500M Deal
AcBel acquired the North Texas-based business.
July 19, 2023
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office, July 18, 2023.
Economy
White House Takes on Food Prices, Corporate Mergers
New guidelines would crack down on price-gouging in the food sector.
July 19, 2023
Shepherd Electric Supply branch, Washington, D.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires Shepherd Electric Supply
The Baltimore company operates five branches in the area.
July 19, 2023
Billows Electric Supply branch, Philadelphia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Closes Billows Electric Acquisition
The deal adds Billows' 19 branch locations to the company's footprint.
July 19, 2023