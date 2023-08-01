Fastener Supply Company Acquires General Machinery

North Carolina distributor Fastener Supply Company on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Kansas hardware and fastener provider General Machinery.

Under the merger, General Machinery’s Pittsburgh, Kansas, location will operate as a branch of Fastener Supply under its existing name. Michelle Hampton, the company’s manager, will continue as branch manager.

“This merger represents a powerful opportunity for General Machinery to accelerate growth and reach new heights,” Hampton said in a statement. “By combining forces with Fastener Supply, we can leverage our collective strengths to better serve our customers and achieve even greater success in the fastener industry.”

FSC officials said the company's customers would see a broader range of products and services under the combined operations, and that the deal would enable synergies benefiting customers, employees and shareholders alike. The Charlotte-based company, which operates four additional branches across North and South Carolina, added that the move would solidify its position as “a dominant player in the fastener industry.”

“General Machinery brings exceptional expertise, a talented team, and a strong customer base, all of which will complement and strengthen our operations,” said FSC President Donnie Shrum.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.