Electric Supply Acquires Frontier Lighting

Officials said the deal would provide Frontier customers with more products and service options.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 14, 2023
Frontier Banner4
Electric Supply

Tampa electrical and communications equipment distributor Electric Supply announced that it has acquired fellow Florida distributor Frontier Lighting.

Electric Supply officials wrote that Frontier's business and services would remain the same, and that the "only difference" its customers would notice is a larger range of products and services, including lighting, electrical and low-voltage equipment.

"You can now purchase your lighting and electrical products from one company," officials wrote.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 12, 2023
Frontier Banner4
Electric Supply Acquires Frontier Lighting
July 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 29 22 Pm
nVent Acquires TEXA Industries
July 13, 2023
Image 641b587394e31
Enerpac Sells Cortland Industrial to Tufropes
July 12, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 29 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
nVent Acquires TEXA Industries
Image 641b587394e31
Mergers & Acquisitions
Enerpac Sells Cortland Industrial to Tufropes
20171013 162844 1024x576
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire J.W. D’Angelo
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 29 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
nVent Acquires TEXA Industries
TEXA will join nVent's enclosures segment.
July 13, 2023
Image 641b587394e31
Mergers & Acquisitions
Enerpac Sells Cortland Industrial to Tufropes
The deal includes manufacturing facilities in Houston and Washington state.
July 12, 2023
20171013 162844 1024x576
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire J.W. D’Angelo
D’Angelo provides fire protection and waterworks products from three Southern California locations.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 16 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MW Components Acquires Western Wire
The deal bolsters MW's presence in the spring and wire form industry .
July 11, 2023
I Stock 1463477152
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Concrete Forming Company
Form Tech specializes in concrete formwork and accessories.
July 10, 2023
St. Louis branch.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Distributors
Two of the deals will expand the company into new markets.
July 10, 2023
I Stock 1159234039 648cb89b45a8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Applied Gas
Applied is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of specialty gases.
July 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 10 At 1 35 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abracon Acquires NEL Frequency Controls
The Wisconsin company makes ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules.
July 10, 2023
Merger Closing Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Closes Merger with the Baron Group
The groups originally announced plans to merge in late May.
July 6, 2023
Staging
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Electrical Controls Maker
The electrical controls maker operates facilities in Calgary and Edmonton.
July 5, 2023
Collins Washburn Garfield1 Final Bca1a5f1
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Collins Companies Acquires Washburn‐Garfield Corp.
The deal also includes abrasives and cutting tools subsidiary Waites Company.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 28 36 Pm 62cc6be3cbdad
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires FPC Distribution
The deal adds FPC's operations in Virginia and Maryland.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply
The McGrath family will continue to lead the Nevada roofing supplier.
June 23, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
Mergers & Acquisitions
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
The deal marks City's third acquisition in South Florida in the past 12 months.
June 23, 2023