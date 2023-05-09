White Cap Agrees to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based concrete accessories and construction supply company.

Upon the completion of the transaction, the Tri-Boro Construction Supplies business will become part of the White Cap suite of brands and branches.

"We are excited to bring new capabilities and product depth to help deliver exceptional service and solutions for our customers, while also growing with the talent of this experienced team," said John Stegeman, chief executive officer of White Cap.

Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor serving central Pennsylvania with branch locations in Dallastown and Carlisle. It offers a full line of concrete and construction supplies, including rebar fabrication services.