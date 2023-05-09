White Cap Agrees to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies

Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor in central Pennsylvania.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
May 9, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based concrete accessories and construction supply company.

Upon the completion of the transaction, the Tri-Boro Construction Supplies business will become part of the White Cap suite of brands and branches.

"We are excited to bring new capabilities and product depth to help deliver exceptional service and solutions for our customers, while also growing with the talent of this experienced team," said John Stegeman, chief executive officer of White Cap.

Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor serving central Pennsylvania with branch locations in Dallastown and Carlisle. It offers a full line of concrete and construction supplies, including rebar fabrication services.

"White Cap looks forward to adding these capabilities and geographic reach for local customers in its Northeast Region."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac
AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt
May 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 8, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
The settlement will require ASSA ABLOY to divest additional smart lock assets.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Both companies will bolster DXP's water division.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt
The New Jersey company has evolved into a global supply chain management provider.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires EAP International
The U.K.-based company is a leading distributor of rubber sealing products.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
Hotsy will operate within Singer's fluid power division.
May 3, 2023
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
How Motion continues to make progress after a major acquisition.
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
The Indiana shop is a full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair facility.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
Norcan serves the mobile and industrial sectors across western Canada.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 2 52 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Montratec
Company officials said the deal would bolster its precision conveyance platform.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1372778963
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Compressor Controls Corp.
The company said the deal would create the world's largest operating fleet of critical process machinery.
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Agrees to Acquire Valin Corp.
The company also touted “record” quarterly financial results.
April 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 24 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Old Fort Building Supply
Old Fort serves the construction sector in northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.
April 26, 2023
Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eaton Acquires Nearly Half of Jiangsu Ryan Electrical
The company produces power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China.
April 26, 2023
Dsc1738 1024x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Advantage Metal Products
The Bay Area manufacturer will join MiddleGround's Megatech business.
April 25, 2023