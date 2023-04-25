MiddleGround Capital Acquires Advantage Metal Products

The Bay Area manufacturer will join MiddleGround's Megatech business.

MiddleGround Capital
Apr 25, 2023
Dsc1738 1024x680
Advantage Metal Products

LEXINGTON, Ky. — MiddleGround Capital, an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, announced it has acquired Advantage Metal Products, a provider of high-precision metal products, as an add-on for its Megatech platform.

The transaction marks the first strategic addition for Megatech since MiddleGround acquired the business in January. Headquartered in Québec City, Québec, Megatech is a new advanced manufacturing platform investment focused on highly complex and precise prototyping and low-volume production parts.

Founded in 1988 and based in Livermore, California, Advantage Metal Products provides precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, and other value-added services including assembly, automated powder coating, and batch coating. AMP focuses on high-complexity products with low production volumes for customers located in attractive, high-growth markets across North America.

“AMP is a logical and complementary first addition to our growing platform as we continue to scale and diversify our metal production capabilities,” said Jean Blanchet, CEO of Megatech. “We’re excited to collaborate with the AMP team as we further extend our technology offerings to customers seeking both fabrication and CNC machining services.”

“Since the inception of our firm in the late 1980s, we’ve been recognized as a leader in the precision metal and machining industry with a strong end-to-end suit of production capabilities and ability to deliver tailored complex solutions,” said Mike Segundo and Phil Segundo, co-founders of AMP, serving as CEO and vice president of sales, respectively. “Our success has been driven by our team of talented and certified employees. We believe MiddleGround’s operational expertise and their support of our core values will make them a great partner in our next phase of growth.”

AMP has an established 30+ year track record serving customers located in high growth markets given its presence in the Silicon Valley area. The company focuses on the homeland security, semiconductor, medical, robotics, and aerospace & defense sectors.

“With a proven track record growing both new and existing customers, we’re very excited to collaborate with the AMP team as we develop and serve future demand needs in high growth industries with attractive underlying tailwinds,” said Marty Sjoquist, director, investment team at MiddleGround. “The addition of AMP’s product offerings to the existing Megatech platform allows us to introduce complementary precision sheet metal fabrication offerings as well as expand our geographical reach to technologically-advanced customers with complex production needs.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 21 At 1 24 37 Pm
Zircon, Harmony Energy Technologies Announce Merger
April 21, 2023
Msc Erwer 642c396d01bbf
MSC Acquisition Adds 'New Capabilities'
April 21, 2023
I Stock 1347249059
Industrial M&A Remains Resilient Amid Economic, Geopolitical Uncertainty, Report Says
April 18, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 20 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires QFC Industries
Screen Shot 2023 04 21 At 1 24 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Zircon, Harmony Energy Technologies Announce Merger
Msc Erwer 642c396d01bbf
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquisition Adds 'New Capabilities'
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 21 At 1 24 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Zircon, Harmony Energy Technologies Announce Merger
The deal is expected to bolster Zircon's electronic hand-tool product line.
April 21, 2023
Msc Erwer 642c396d01bbf
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquisition Adds 'New Capabilities'
A cutting tool shop will become the distributor's engineering "center for excellence."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 4 07 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires General Work Products
The deal expands Bishop into California and bolsters its operations in three more states.
April 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 3 48 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CK Supply Acquires Welds Supply
Welds workers will become employee-owners at CK.
April 19, 2023
I Stock 1347249059
Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial M&A Remains Resilient Amid Economic, Geopolitical Uncertainty, Report Says
Valuations were depressed toward the middle of 2022 but rebounded late in the year.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 9 19 20 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aramsco Acquires EZ Concrete Supply
The Ohio company provides concrete supplies and equipment to specialty contractors.
April 17, 2023
Buttler's Electric Supply Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Butler's Electric Supply
The company will join Sonepar's Capital Electric subsidiary.
April 13, 2023
I Stock 1442788309
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Adds Hohenschild Welders Supply
The Kansas City company is a leading independent distributor of packaged gases and welding supplies.
April 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 16 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ideal Tridon Acquires Advanced Couplings
The Irish company is a supplier of stainless steel clamp-type tube connections.
April 13, 2023
Emerson headquarters, St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson to Acquire National Instruments for $8.2B
The deal will bolster Emerson's position in the test and measurement market.
April 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 1 12 49 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Monarch, Hospeco Announce Merger
Company officials said the move would create a "multi-market juggernaut."
April 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 11 At 12 51 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Acquires OXARC
OXARC operates 20 locations across the Pacific Northwest.
April 11, 2023
T Qatcvo U
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kurt Manufacturing Acquires Bellatex Industries
Bellatex is the owner of the CarveSmart quick-change vice jaw system.
April 10, 2023
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Mergers & Acquisitions
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
The deal adds Marjam's 32 locations along the East Coast.
April 10, 2023