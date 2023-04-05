Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Macomb Group Inc. announced that it completed a merger with Deacon Industrial Supply Co. Inc.

Founded in 1963, Deacon is headquartered in Harleysville, a suburb of Philadelphia, with additional branches located in Marcus Hook and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

“As a highly respected distributor of pipe, valves and fittings, our new partner Bill Vail and his team of 100 employees at Deacon serve an attractive base of industrial and commercial businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region, where until now we have had no presence,” said Bill McGivern, president and CEO of The Macomb Group. “The merger presents many new and exciting opportunities, in terms of both organic and acquisitive growth.”

Former Deacon owner Bill Vail will continue to lead Deacon’s operations and will also serve as executive vice president and board member at The Macomb Group.

“Our history with one another dates back over a decade during which time we worked together collaboratively as board members of a buying cooperative that is now part of Affiliated Distributors," Vail said. "Over the years, we realized there are many shared similarities across our organizations and came to the conclusion that we could enjoy far more success growing our businesses together.”