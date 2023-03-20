Coburn Supply Acquires Bay Electric Supply

The deal includes Bay Electric's suburban Houston location and staff.

Coburn Supply Co.
Mar 20, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm 63e5550f69d9e

BEAUMONT, Texas – Coburn Supply Company announced the acquisition of Bay Electric Supply Inc. and its property and assets located in League City, Texas.

Bay Electric Supply has been a family-owned and operated, full-line electrical supply store since its founding in 1978. The long-standing League City location joins the more than 60 Coburn’s branches and showrooms alongside three Coburn’s distribution centers to serve customers across the South.

“The addition of Bay Electric Supply allows Coburn’s to expand our support in the metro-Houston area,” said Coburn President Patrick Maloney. “We are proud to continue to provide top quality products and excellent service to professional and homeowner customers in East Texas.”

Coburn’s will retain all Bay Electric Supply employees and focus the location on electrical and HVAC products, offering the stellar support, service and solutions that customers expect from Coburn’s.

