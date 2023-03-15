ASSA ABLOY Acquires CrewSight

CrewSight will be part of a dedicated offering for the construction industry.

CrewSight
Mar 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 19 42 Pm
CrewSight

DALLAS – U.S. construction technology business CrewSight has been acquired by ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions.

The move supports a vision to accelerate the digital transformation of the construction industry, globally, through software-driven access control and workforce management solutions. CrewSight will be part of a dedicated offering for the construction industry, providing innovative solutions that improve security, productivity, safety and compliance on site. 

CrewSight has partnered with some of the biggest names in U.S. construction since 2014, including Turner, Hensel Phelps and Lendlease to provide tailored jobsite access control and workforce management systems. CrewSight adds value through effective site management software, with features including electronic worker self enrollment, real-time labor reporting and authorized labor site access control – all managed via an online portal and mobile app, for total visibility. CrewSight solutions have the added benefit of reducing manual, paper-based processes on site.

“Our software-driven solutions deliver dramatic productivity benefits for construction, at both site and group level, while improving compliance, safety and of course security," said Mike Rimmington, senior vice president and head of construction, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. "This is a result of utilizing the latest technology and by giving our customers access to accurate, real-time workforce data that generates valuable insight, when they need it.  CrewSight will support this offering in the U.S. market and I’m excited to see what the team can achieve working in partnership with the global leader in access solutions, ASSA ABLOY.”

“The future of construction centers on the adoption of technology and we are passionate about supporting the U.S. construction industry on this journey. Labor costs can contribute up to 40% of total project costs, so visibility of who is on site, in real time, is critical," said CrewSight Senior Product Manager Chris Henderson. "Construction managers need to have total confidence of those costs and our software helps them understand this through easy to access, accurate workforce data.

“We are thrilled to be joining ASSA ABLOY, to support the continued adoption of access control and workforce management technology in the United States.” 

CrewSight joins the Construction business area of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, a division founded to support the adoption of innovative electronic access, software and identity solutions across vertical industry markets. They join biometric access control pioneer, Biosite Systems Ltd, known for its leading fingerprint and facial recognition systems, developed specifically for construction. 

The CrewSight offering will be presented at this year’s ISC West security exhibition in Las Vegas, March 28-31. The CrewSight team will join representatives from the Construction business team in the ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions booth (#8101), along with specialists from the Critical Infrastructure and Self-Storage business areas. 

