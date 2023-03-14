Chemical, Ingredient Distributor Taken Private in $8B Deal

A private equity firm plans to acquire Univar Solutions.

Mar 14, 2023
Aromatic 150
Univar

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking Univar Solutions Inc. private in a deal worth about $8.1 billion.

Shareholders of Univar, which deals with specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution, will receive $36.15 per share in cash.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company's stock jumped more than 12% before the market open on Tuesday.

Univar will continue to operate under its name and brand.

A minority investment is being made by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The deal is not subject to a financing condition.

Univar's board has approved the transaction, which is targeted to close in the second half of the year. It still needs approval from Univar shareholders.

Once the deal closes, Univar will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Aromatic 150
Chemical, Ingredient Distributor Taken Private in $8B Deal
March 14, 2023
Resideo Btx 900x472
Resideo Acquires BTX Technologies
March 13, 2023
Pr Pag Announces Ptb Acquistions Image 3 7 23
Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 3 50 04 Pm
Ascent Lifting Acquires Cargo Control USA
March 6, 2023
Related Stories
Resideo Btx 900x472
Mergers & Acquisitions
Resideo Acquires BTX Technologies
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 52 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RelaDyne Acquires Grupo Lucalza
Pr Pag Announces Ptb Acquistions Image 3 7 23
Mergers & Acquisitions
Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Resideo Btx 900x472
Mergers & Acquisitions
Resideo Acquires BTX Technologies
BTX is a leading distributor of communications equipment.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 52 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RelaDyne Acquires Grupo Lucalza
The company is one of the largest Chevron lubricants distributors in the world.
March 9, 2023
Pr Pag Announces Ptb Acquistions Image 3 7 23
Mergers & Acquisitions
Precision Aviation Group Acquires PTB Group
The deal will expand PAG's engine services division.
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 3 50 04 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ascent Lifting Acquires Cargo Control USA
Cargo is a distributor of tie downs, hardware, transport chains, load bars, tracks and decking beams.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 1 17 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
EFC International Acquires Inventory Sales Co.
ISC is a distributor of fasteners, struts and other components.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 12 33 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Minvalco
The Minneapolis company is a leading provider of building automation systems.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9 63daa2645a5cc
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Exteriors Inc.
The Kentucky company distributes roofing, siding, windows and doors.
March 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 29 38 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Master Group Acquires Refrigeration Sales Corp.
The deal represents a significant expansion of the Canadian company's U.S. footprint.
March 3, 2023
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Canadian Suppliers
The deals mark 62 acquisitions for the company under its current leadership.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 01 At 1 18 42 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Danfoss Completes Acquisition of Compressor Manufacturer
The addition of Bock reinforces Danfoss’ position in greener cooling and heating solutions.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 28 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colony Hardware Acquires New South Construction Supply
The deal will expand Colony's business across the Southeast.
March 1, 2023
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Acquires JG Tucker and Sons
The deal adds a leading provider of safety products in the Los Angeles area.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bunzl Acquires Capital Paper
The company will also add a German workwear and PPE distributor.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore
Hospeco said the move fortifies its leadership across North America.
February 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
The Québec City company has become a leader in the machining industry.
February 23, 2023