Colony Hardware Acquires New South Construction Supply

Colony Hardware Corp. has acquired New South Construction Supply in a move that will expand its business across the Southeast, company officials said.

In a letter to vendors posted by Evergreen Marketing Group, Colony and New South executives wrote that the transaction, completed Feb. 10, would bolster Colony's business in Georgia, Florida, and North and South Carolina, but enact few other "short-term" changes.

Colony, a Connecticut-based distributor of tools, fasteners, and safety and construction supplies, said the New South business will trade as "Colony Hardware Corporation, dba New South," and that the South Carolina-based company would continue to conduct its own purchasing. The companies expect existing rebate and incentive programs to continue.

"Our entire team is looking forward to earning your continued trust and confidence into the future," Colony CEO Tim Rash and New South CEO Jim Sobeck wrote.