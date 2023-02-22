FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service

The Georgia company provides specialized service, repairs and parts.

FleetPride Inc.
Feb 22, 2023
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced that it has acquired the assets of TAM Truck & Trailer Service based in Alto, Georgia.

TAM Truck & Trailer Service is a family-owned business, operating since 2008, providing specialized trailer service and repairs, heavy duty truck and trailer part sales, mobile on-site maintenance and shop semi-trailer repairs.

"TAM Truck & Trailer Service comes to us with more than 30 years of experience. We share a great amount of synergy including our values on people, integrity and focus on customer service," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations.

"We're excited to join FleetPride and look forward to being able to expand the services we offer our customers," said Travis Maddox, Owner, TAM Truck & Trailer Service. "This acquisition provides unique opportunities for both our customers and team members."

