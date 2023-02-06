Flexpak Acquires Preferred Packaging Products

The deal brings Flexpak into the Colorado market.

Flexpak LLC
Feb 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 11 51 Pm

Flexpak LLC, a value-added distributor and supplier of packaging supplies, announced that it completed the acquisition of Preferred Packaging Products Inc. on Feb. 1.

Preferred is a distributor of corrugated, custom foam, poly bags, wood crating, bubble, stretch wrap, tapes and labels. The company is based in Thornton, Colorado, where it has been serving customers since 1985. Preferred specializes in custom packaging for high-value products and supports customers across diverse end markets, including electronics, instrumentation, consumer products and healthcare.

The combination of Flexpak and Preferred creates a premier regional platform serving Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Idaho.

“We are delighted to welcome Bob Abbott and the Preferred team into the Flexpak family,” said Flexpak CEO Brian Kellen. "Preferred and Flexpak share similar cultures and take great pride in providing superior customer service and customized packaging solutions to our customers. We look forward to continued growth in Colorado and expanding the set of specialized capabilities offered to Preferred’s customers."

“We are excited to join forces with Flexpak and Shorehill. They have a unique partnership that I found compelling," said Bob Abbott, president of Preferred. "Their emphasis on culture, growth and partnership will benefit our customers, suppliers and employees.”

Flexpak’s acquisition of Preferred is consistent with its strategy to expand its geographic presence throughout the Mountain West region of the United States. The combination of Flexpak and Preferred immediately creates a leading packaging solutions provider with a high-quality sales team and expertise across a variety of end-markets.

“We are excited to partner with the Preferred Packaging team to expand Flexpak into Colorado. Preferred is an impressive company with deep expertise in packaging design and customized solutions. Going forward, the combined company is well-positioned to continue to expand its capabilities and geographic presence through acquisitions and organic growth,” said Charlie Denison, managing director at Shorehill Capital.

Flexpak and Shorehill partnered in 2021. Preferred Packaging represents the partnership’s second acquisition; it acquired ACE Packaging of AZ in July 2022.

The Shorehill team has been active in the packaging industry over the last two decades, investing over $300 million in equity across 21 acquisitions. The team’s experience includes packaging distribution and manufacturing across a wide variety of substrates.  

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Matt Hammon, president of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, and Rod DiBona, COO of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, with June and Kevin Briceno of IT&M.
Pye-Barker Acquires IT&M Division
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 1 05 40 Pm
Seco Tools Acquires Premier Machine Tools
February 3, 2023
Imts2022 In Chicago
Nidec Acquires Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer
February 3, 2023
Related Stories
Matt Hammon, president of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, and Rod DiBona, COO of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, with June and Kevin Briceno of IT&M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires IT&M Division
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 1 05 40 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Seco Tools Acquires Premier Machine Tools
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve
PPV operates six facilities across Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 1 05 40 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Seco Tools Acquires Premier Machine Tools
PMT specializes in machining solutions for the medical industry.
February 3, 2023
Imts2022 In Chicago
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nidec Acquires Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer
PAMA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 57 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products
The abrasives converter operates locations in Georgia and Upstate New York.
February 2, 2023
Nibco Matco Acquisition Graphic
Mergers & Acquisitions
NIBCO Acquires Matco-Norca
The acquisition also includes Matco-Norca sister company SVF Flow Controls.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 01 At 1 02 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Arch Cutting Tools Acquires Custom Carbide Cutter
The Cincinnati company provides cutting tools to manufacturers and distributors.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 01 At 12 54 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Focus Packaging & Supply
The deal will add scale to Imperial Dade's California operations.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 1 14 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Helios Technologies Acquires Schultes Precision Manufacturing
Schultes is a trusted specialist in precision machined components and assemblies.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 12 05 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire Nadella Group
The move will expand Timken's portfolio of linear motion products.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 12 54 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Field Fastener, Mid-State Bolt & Nut Merge
The companies said the strategic partnership would enhance their combined position in North America.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 11 32 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Completes Two Acquisitions in North America
The company also sold off its operations in Norway.
January 31, 2023
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Complete Merger
The deal creates a global provider of comprehensive lifting solutions.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers
ACS said the deal would greatly expand its plumbing capabilities.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
Andron supplies stainless steel fittings, valves and tubing.
January 30, 2023