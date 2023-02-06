Pye-Barker Acquires IT&M Division

IT&M offers fire sprinkler services in Montana.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety
Feb 6, 2023
Matt Hammon, president of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, and Rod DiBona, COO of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, with June and Kevin Briceno of IT&M.
Pye-Barker/PRNewswire

ATLANTA — Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the premier fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider – has acquired IT&M Division Inc., a complete fire sprinkler services company in Montana.

The acquisition enables Pye-Barker, which has long served Montana through its fire alarm and security division, to now offer sprinkler testing, maintenance and installation to the area's commercial clients. Pye-Barker has become the nation's leader in fire and life safety thanks to its aggressive acquisition strategy.

IT&M Division, headquartered in Helena, Montana, provides fire suppression and sprinkler system testing, maintenance and installation for commercial and multi-family residential properties. IT&M services all types of fire sprinkler systems, backflow preventers, standpipes and hydrants, with an emphasis on code compliance and preventative maintenance to keep businesses, employees and customers protected.

"IT&M has always stood for quality work and a strong commitment to excellent customer service, and I know Pye-Barker holds these same values," said Kevin Briceno, president of IT&M Division. "As a family-operated business, we're proud to take this next step to be part of Pye-Barker."

"We are excited to partner with IT&M. This acquisition was a strategic opportunity for Pye-Barker to enhance our service delivery to now provide fully integrated life safety services to Montana and surrounding markets," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're honored to continue the legacy of IT&M and the Briceno family."

IT&M will continue to be operated by its highly skilled and trained team of technicians.

