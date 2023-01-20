Mill Steel Co. Acquires Cleveland Metal Exchange

The move expands Mill Steel into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets.

Mill Steel Co.
Jan 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 34 12 Am
Mill Steel Co./PRNewswire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is pleased to announce its expansion into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets with the acquisition of Cleveland Metal Exchange (CME) and Chicago Stainless Metal Exchange.

This represents the largest acquisition to date for Mill Steel Co. Details of the transaction, which closed Tuesday, were not disclosed.

A full line of stainless steel and aluminum products is now available through the Mill Steel Stainless and Aluminum division led by industry experts, former CME CEO Randy Horvat and President Jeff Haas.

In addition, the entire CME team, with over 200 years of combined experience in the sourcing and processing of stainless and aluminum products, is joining Mill Steel's seasoned team of carbon flat-rolled specialists.

"We are thrilled to be entering the stainless and aluminum industry. This was an easy decision made by our customers and supports our plans for continued growth. I have the utmost respect for the CME team and confidence in our combined efforts to deliver a superior customer experience," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel.

Mill Steel plans to leverage its vast processing footprint and dedicated carrier network along with CME's extensive supply chain to bring competitively priced aluminum and stainless products to market.

"With Mill Steel's financial strength, supplier relationships, and reputation, we view this merger as transformational, positioning Mill Steel to become one of the nation's largest full-line service centers," Horvat and Haas said.

The company will immediately assume steel processing and supply for CME's broad array of manufacturing, automotive, and construction industry customers in the Southeastern, Mid-South and Western United States.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 34 12 Am
Mill Steel Co. Acquires Cleveland Metal Exchange
January 20, 2023
I Stock 542702882
AIM MRO Acquires Tribologix
January 19, 2023
I Stock 843817506
Progressive Plumbing Supply Acquires Delwood Supply
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d
GME Supply Acquires Farwest Line Specialties
January 18, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 542702882
Mergers & Acquisitions
AIM MRO Acquires Tribologix
I Stock 843817506
Mergers & Acquisitions
Progressive Plumbing Supply Acquires Delwood Supply
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Farwest Line Specialties
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
I Stock 843817506
Mergers & Acquisitions
Progressive Plumbing Supply Acquires Delwood Supply
Delwood operates multiple locations in the Detroit area.
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Farwest Line Specialties
The California company has served utility line workers and infrastructure professionals for decades.
January 18, 2023
Untitled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Johnson Controls Buys Hybrid Energy to Boost Industrial Heat Pump Portfolio
Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using natural refrigerants.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires YPV Distribution
The deal continues BradyIFS' expansion in the Midwest.
January 18, 2023
The lobby of Emerson Electric's headquarters in St. Louis, Nov. 28, 2007.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Reveals $7.6B Bid for National Instruments
Emerson said that it's tried to initiate private buyout discussions for months.
January 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Motor City Industrial
Motor City also operates Quality Fastener, Smith Fastener and Emco Industrial subsidiaries.
January 16, 2023
Holland Pump
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires BPR Pumping & Vacuum
The deal will expand Holland's Gulf Coast footprint.
January 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 9 36 14 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Dunham Rubber & Belting
Dunham delivers lightweight belting products from its three Indiana locations.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm 6388f69cc1b15
Mergers & Acquisitions
ERIKS Acquires DeeTag
The company is a distributor and fabricator of hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 2 05 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Buckeye Industrial, Tru-Edge Grinding
The Ohio companies are separate businesses with shared ownership.
January 11, 2023
I Stock 854100264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Specialty Building Products to Acquire Amerhart
Amerhart operates 10 locations across the Midwest.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 12 22 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
The deal builds on Envoy's growing footprint in the Southeast.
January 10, 2023
Triad Technologies.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
The transaction will expand Triad's presence in Illinois.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 2 07 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric
Rexel said the deal would strengthen its presence in California.
January 9, 2023