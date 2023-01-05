Sonepar Acquires NEDCO Supply

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced that its U.S. subsidiary Codale Electric has acquired NEDCO Supply.

A privately owned business since 1982, NEDCO Supply is a full-line distributor of electrical products and services to its residential and commercial customers. Operating throughout southern Nevada, NEDCO Supply is based in Las Vegas and has over 100 associates. NEDCO is expected to record sales revenue in excess of $180 million for 2022.

“NEDCO Supply will strengthen Codale’s position in southern Nevada, increasing its coverage in an area experiencing great growth,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “As a leader in electrical distribution among contractors in the Las Vegas market, NEDCO Supply is a perfect complement to Codale’s industrial customer base. The leadership and associates of NEDCO will align very well to the customer-centric culture of Codale.”

“After 40 years serving the Las Vegas electrical market, we’re very thankful to all our customers, employees, and vendor partners for supporting us through the years," NEDCO Supply owners Marshall Hunt and Marc Winard said in a joint statement. "We are excited to join the Sonepar family of companies. We feel this opportunity secures the future for our employees and enables our team to sustain the high level of customer service we’ve been known for. When it came time to sell, Sonepar was our first choice. Marshall and I look forward to continuing our careers under the Sonepar banner.”