Envoy Solutions Acquires Assets of Surtec

Two recent acquisitions will expand Envoy to 30 service and repair locations.

Envoy Solutions
Nov 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm
Envoy/PRNewswire

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Envoy Solutions announced Friday that it has acquired certain assets of California-based Surtec Inc.

Surtec has consistently manufactured high-quality chemicals and provided cleaning equipment service and repair. Through the acquisition, Envoy Solutions advances a key strategic initiative to enhance its position as a leading janitorial service and repair distributor in the U.S. Timely service and repairs are a core part of Envoy Solutions' differentiated business model that provides greater efficiencies for its clients.

Envoy Solutions also increases its product offerings by becoming the exclusive distributor of Surtec chemicals across the U.S., while also deepening its industry-leading expertise.

The latest move comes after Envoy Solutions expanded its janitorial service and repair capabilities with the acquisition of Tampa.-based Janitor's Closet in September. With the two newest acquisitions, Envoy Solutions has a total of more than 30 service and repair locations from coast to coast.

With its rapidly growing national platform, Envoy Solutions is well-positioned as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors in facility care, foodservice, packaging and marketing execution.

"By adding new capabilities to our janitorial service and repairs business, we will better serve our clients and help them solve a wide range of the industry's toughest challenges," said Mark Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "As we continue to build momentum across the country, our clients will benefit from greater resources, cost-effective solutions, and timely responses that will keep their operations running more efficiently than ever."

