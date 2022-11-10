BlackHawk Industrial Acquires L.A. Tool & Supply

BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Thursday it has executed once again on its growth strategy and completed the acquisition of L.A. Tool & Supply Co. in Akron, Ohio.

This is BlackHawk’s third acquisition in Ohio in less than a year. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BlackHawk has been accelerating its acquisition activity in recent years and bolstering its capabilities by aggressively expanding to reach more customers across the country and around the world. The company is different from other distributors, and it shows. Today’s deal is part of a flurry of acquisition activity BlackHawk has planned in order the expand into new categories and increase its product assortment to service customers better.

“Our number one priority is saving our customers money and being a catalyst for their success,” said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. “With L.A. Tool’s team of experts and ours, we can offer new and comprehensive services unlike anything we have done before. We are looking forward to sharing our value proposition with the Akron and Cleveland metro area and all our customers around the world. Having the talented people of L.A. Tool join BlackHawk and contribute to our ongoing success and growth is extremely exciting.”

BlackHawk is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of its production facilities; expanding its product offering to provide fresh products and services that end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources. Today’s acquisition is just one of several pieces in BlackHawk’s growth strategy to build the only distributor who is truly “Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care.”

BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the number one choice for industrial manufacturers who need technical service and production savings. Known as the “across the production floor” partner, the Company delivers value through product and supply chain performance that lowers the total cost of production. BlackHawk is an Industrial Distributor with locations across the U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, and the Philippines.

As it plans to continue expanding in the months and years ahead, BlackHawk Industrial is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at acquisitions@BlackHawkid.com.

BlackHawk Industrial is a leading industrial distributor marketing over 2.5 million products from the industry’s top brands with a heavy emphasis on metal-working products such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives and saw blades. The Company provides a full line of MRO, industrial fasteners, and packaging products. BlackHawk has the expertise and capability to provide custom industrial vending solutions and creative design, build, and supply chain solutions. The highly technical sales staff strives to deliver world-class service and cost savings across the customer’s production floor.