Core & Main to Acquire Lanier Municipal Supply

Lanier operates facilities in Georgia and Florida.

Core & Main Inc.
Nov 10, 2022
Core & Main Inc.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lanier Municipal Supply Co. Inc., a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, agricultural and irrigation products, headquartered in Lakeland, Georgia.

“Lanier Municipal Supply has spent the last four decades building a reputation as a leading supplier of sewer and water products in the southeast. We believe their addition to the Core & Main team will amplify our ability to provide our waterworks customers in the region with superior service and innovative solutions,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Since its founding in 1978, Lanier Municipal Supply has consistently delivered the highest level of service and value to customers through their facilities in Lakeland and Savannah, Georgia, and Panama City and Lake City, Florida. Lanier Municipal Supply provides sewer and water products, including pipe, valves, fittings, casing, tubing and water meters. Its local approach to business, family values and strong relationships have kept customers returning through the years.

“The depth of knowledge and expertise that the Lanier Municipal Supply team brings to our water and wastewater operations strengthens our position as the trusted waterworks partner in the southeast,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main. "This acquisition expands our resources in this market and enables us to deliver on our commitment to provide a safe and sustainable infrastructure for future generations.”

“Lanier Municipal Supply has proudly delivered expert water, wastewater and storm drainage products and solutions to our customers for over 40 years,” said Bridget and Richard Corbett, owners of Lanier Municipal Supply. “As a family-owned business, we feel the dedication Core & Main shows to their employees and customers, along with their growth-oriented mindset, aligns well with the culture we have established. Together we can continue building on our longstanding commitments to provide safe, reliable and timely service to our customers for many years to come.”

