Envoy Solutions Acquires United Packaging

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Envoy Solutions announced Friday that it has acquired Bristol, Pennsylvania-based United Packaging.

United Packaging is a solutions-driven distributor offering high-quality packaging, shipping, safety and janitorial supplies. By joining forces with United Packaging, Envoy Solutions continues to enhance its packaging capabilities, one of its core business units, while expanding its geographic footprint in the Northeast, where it already has a strong presence with existing companies. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors in packaging, facility care, foodservice and marketing execution.

"It's exciting to see the significant growth in our packaging capabilities, and United Packaging will help us continue building that momentum," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm excited to work with Jeff Seidel and the rest of his outstanding team, who like us, are solutions-oriented and committed to customer service excellence. With United Packaging and our existing companies in Pennsylvania, we are better positioned than ever to create greater efficiencies for our clients to solve the industry's toughest challenges in the Northeast and across the country."

United Packaging, founded in 1992, takes a holistic and consultative approach with its clients. The company's focus is to provide clients with the resources and expertise that they need to run their packaging operations as efficiently as possible. With the support of Envoy Solutions, United Packaging will have access to new world-class products and services while being part of a growing national platform.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our company to join forces with Envoy Solutions, a strong national partner and the gold standard in specialized distribution," said Jeff Seidel, president and CEO of United Packaging. "With its differentiated business model, Envoy Solutions is redefining our industry by leveraging the capabilities of regional distributors to better serve clients. By joining Envoy Solutions, we will greatly expand our resources, deepen our category knowledge, and have a larger pool of customers from coast to coast."