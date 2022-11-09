Bostwick-Braun's Industrial Division Acquires Mill Supplies Inc.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bostwick-Braun Company on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Mill Supplies Inc. by the company's industrial business division.

MSI, operating out of Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, is a contractor and industrial supply company that has supported the OEM, construction and metalworking industries in Indiana and Ohio for over 60 years.

MSI is a leading regional distributor of power tools, abrasives, cleanroom, MRO and safety products, and has earned a loyal following among OEMs and contractors. MSI also has developed an excellent reputation with the industry's leading suppliers and has been an active member of Affiliated Distributors for over 25 years.

"We are executing our strategy to be the premier full-line industrial distributor in the Midwest," said Bostwick-Braun CEO Mark Christie. "We seek to partner with excellent companies such as Mill Supplies. MSI is passionate about exceeding the expectations of its customers and values the employees and culture that have been the company's foundation.

"Bostwick-Braun is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company, and we believe MSI shares many of the same values that we hold important as an ESOP."

Andy and Karen Beckstein, who owned and operated MSI for the past 28 years, will continue with the company in key management roles. Andy will serve as MSI's general manager, leading the Fort Wayne and Indianapolis locations, and Karen will focus on supply chain and supplier development.

"Karen and I are excited to announce the acquisition of our company, Mill Supplies Inc., by the Bostwick-Braun company," Andy Beckstein said. "We feel it is the best possible succession plan for our employees and business. Our employees are our success story; offering them employee ownership with Bostwick- Braun is exciting and fulfilling. The partnership with Bostwick-Braun makes us both stronger, better, and poised for future success."

"MSI has built a successful business over the past 63 years that values building meaningful relationships with their suppliers and customers and providing exceptional service and value to be an indispensable partner. We look forward to bringing together the resources and expertise of both companies," Christie said. "The addition of MSI to our industrial group of companies will enable us to continue to grow our footprint, deliver technical solutions to solve customers' challenges, and offer tailored, value-added solutions to help our customer's businesses grow profitably."