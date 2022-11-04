Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced that it has acquired Nightwine Valves & Actuation Inc.

Nightwine, based in Cleveland, was founded in 1986 and is a full-service distributor of flow control products, including valves, actuators, regulators and related products across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

The company represents leading manufacturers and offers extensive valve automation services.

“We are very excited to welcome Nightwine Valves & Actuation to MCE,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “Nightwine will expand our flow control offering and provide entry into new and attractive geographies. Nightwine will become part of our growing family of businesses, all of which are focused on providing full lifecycle, highly engineered fluid power, flow control, automation and compressed air solutions to OEM and end-user customers.

"We are excited to welcome the Nightwine associates to the growing MCE family.”