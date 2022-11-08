Consulting Giant McKinsey Acquires Supply Chain Technology Firm

McKinsey plans to offer "high-impact, end-to-end supply chain planning transformations."

McKinsey & Company
Nov 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 53 39 Pm
McKinsey & Co.

CHICAGO — McKinsey & Company announced it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics.

With the acquisition of this Chicago-based consultancy that specializes in deploying sophisticated Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software, McKinsey will be able to bring together a powerful and unique combination of best-in-class strategic, technical and functional expertise with the latest technology-enabled supply chain planning capabilities to provide clients with high impact end-to-end supply chain transformations.

In addition, McKinsey will supplement this offering with its McKinsey Digital capabilities to solve unique supply chain problems with the help of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence-driven techniques to help clients rapidly expand their supply chain capabilities.

The need for effective supply chain management and planning has never been greater. Ongoing factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, labor shortages, and broad economic uncertainty, have created an urgency to upgrade supply chain planning capabilities. Now, more than ever, it is necessary to invest in these systems to ensure both top line revenue realization as well as efficiency and agile supply chain planning support in real time. Through this acquisition, McKinsey will be able to address these challenges head-on, seamlessly connecting the boardroom to the planners, prioritizing technologies to the right use cases, and building the muscle to sustain long-term transformation as supply chains become more agile and customer focused.

The combination of McKinsey's strategic insights and SCM Connections' execution excellence – all backed by tech-enabled implementations – will maximize return on investment for organizations undertaking digital planning transformations.

"Global supply chain issues are increasingly complex and volatile supply chains are forcing companies to modernize the tools they use for forecasting demand and planning supply and inventory to meet it," said Daniel Swan, senior partner and global co-convenor of McKinsey & Company's operations practice. "Today, we are in a new age of supply chain management where advanced planning capabilities are king and digital innovation builds the bridge to resilience. With this acquisition, we will be able to help our clients embed a full, end-to-end technology-enabled supply chain planning approach to fuel long-term growth and build resilience."

A well-established and distinctive player in the supply chain management space, SCM Connections has a strong reputation for delivering exemplary results. They are a renowned firm known for providing clients with innovative process design, end-to-end implementation, and sustainable change in deploying APS software. By combining McKinsey's deep functional and industry-specific expertise to build high-performing supply chains, with SCM Connections' long-standing track record of delivering successful APS implementations that work in the real world, we are creating a unique and disruptive capability where our teams will be true end-to-end impact partners alongside our clients.

"We are thrilled to join McKinsey and expand our footprint to serve more clients at greater scale — across the full manufacturing and supply chain cycle," said Mike Raftery, CEO of SCM Connections. "McKinsey has proven to be distinctive in developing scalable and sustainable transformation strategies, leveraging unmatched insight and expertise in building supply chain and operational excellence. Working together, we will be able to amplify our strengths, driving greater impact for clients at scale and delivering end-to-end transformations that create lasting value."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
Pcx Aerostructures Final Logo
PCX Aerosystems Acquires Timken Aerospace Drive Systems
November 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 35 17 Pm
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
November 3, 2022
Related Stories
Lowe's store in Toronto, June 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's to Sell Canadian Retail Business
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 3 01 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution NOW Sales Up 31%, Profit Up Four-Fold
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 31, 2022
Pcx Aerostructures Final Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
PCX Aerosystems Acquires Timken Aerospace Drive Systems
ADS will be rebranded as "PCX Aerosystems – Manchester LLC."
November 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
The addition is the company's third this year.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 35 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
The deal will add a leading electrical safety brand to SureWerx.
November 3, 2022
Srs2021 624b04abab15f
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Expands in California with Acquisition of De Bel Roofing Supply
The addition brings two locations north of the San Francisco Bay area.
August 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Central will join SBP's fluid power division.
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 11 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
The deal will strengthen the company's industrial business across the Toronto area.
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 09 08 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company
Formerra will be a new leader in polymer distribution.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 13 35 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Automation Inc.
Applied officials said the deal continues its strategic expansion in automation.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 00 02 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries Acquires Alliance Nut & Bolt
Alliance offers vendor-managed inventory, dock-to-dock managed inventory and kitting solutions.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 9 55 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crescent Acquires Lowe Electric
The deal will add Lowe's 13 locations across Georgia and South Carolina.
November 2, 2022
Stellar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires One Way Industrial
With the acquisition Stellar boasts 16 regional hubs.
November 1, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 08 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Firm Invests $31M in MetalForming LLC
Main Street Capital and its co-investor also provided the company with a revolving line of credit.
October 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 27 At 11 44 15 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Regal Rexnord to Acquire Altra Industrial Motion
Rexnord executives said the $5 billion deal would transform its automation lineup.
October 27, 2022