SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company

ELGIN, Ill. — SureWerx, a leading global provider of safety, tool and equipment products, announced that it has acquired Oberon Company.

Terms were not disclosed.

Based in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Oberon is a global leader of critical-use arc flash personal protective equipment. Since 1978, the company has been recognized as a category leader and innovator of highly technical and functional safety products for diverse end markets. Oberon designs and manufactures a wide variety of Arc Flash safety products including suits, face shields and gloves, as well as other technical safety products including gas extraction suits, heat reflective shields and various safety accessories.

Oberon continues to lead through innovation, with the sole purpose of keeping workers safe and protecting the lives of countless professionals serving electric and gas utilities, oil and gas companies, industrial manufacturers, government and military markets.

“Adding Oberon to our growing, world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands moves us further toward our goal of becoming the global leader in safety and productivity,” said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. “Oberon is unique in this space, given its position as the only 'Made in U.S.' business manufacturing complete Arc Flash suits from head-to-toe, utilizing their patented TCG face shields and incorporating proprietary fabrics designed to improve worker comfort and dexterity in the toughest conditions. Oberon’s expertise in the most technical and demanding portion of the Arc Flash market sets them apart from their competition. We are thrilled to be adding this highly respected brand to our market-leading portfolio of best-in-class safety products.”

“Oberon has always focused on delivering innovative, performance-driven products and solutions to end users through its distribution partners,” said Oberon founder and President Jack Hirschmann. “We are thrilled to be partnering with SureWerx, a company that holds the same values and commitment to worker safety as Oberon. Their reach into the global industrial markets and access to over 4,000 distributors across multiple channels will undoubtedly accelerate growth of the Oberon brand. We are in good hands — the future for Oberon has never been brighter.”



