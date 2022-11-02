H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company

Formerra will be a new leader in polymer distribution.

H.I.G. Capital
Nov 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 31 22 Pm

NEW YORK — H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, announced Tuesday that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of the distribution segment of Avient Corporation.

The business is a leading global distributor of highly engineered thermoplastic resins, additives and other specialty polymers. The acquired business will operate as an independent entity and will be renamed Formerra.

Formerra supports leading blue-chip customers and suppliers with its extensive engineered polymers portfolio and valued combination of commercial and technical expertise, global market knowledge, and industry-leading logistics and service capabilities. Formerra offers highly specialized technical, processing, design and regulatory support for critical end market applications in the healthcare, consumer, industrial and mobility markets.

“H.I.G.’s partnership begins an exciting new chapter for the company as it is poised to accelerate growth as an independent business," said Formerra CEO Cathy Dodd. "We look forward to continuing to invest in value-added solutions, technical support capabilities, commercial sales, and the digital platform to drive further value for Formerra’s existing and future stakeholders. As partners, we will build on our strengths while staying true to our values by continuing to provide excellent customer service, proven technical and commercial expertise, and solutions-based approaches to complex end-market applications.”

“We look forward to partnering with Cathy and the team of Formerra,” said Robert Jang, managing director at H.I.G. “Formerra is the preeminent distributor of engineered materials with a proven track record of success, underpinned by its industry-leading technical service, application development, customer support, and supply chain solutions. H.I.G. shares management’s ambitious growth agenda and we look forward to supporting the team in those endeavors.”

Formerra is the fourteenth platform investment and the eighth corporate carve-out in the chemicals sector completed by H.I.G. since 2008. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to H.I.G. Capital.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
November 2, 2022
Sonepar Canada Laval Office
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 31 22 Pm
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company
November 2, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Sonepar Canada Laval Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 13 35 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Automation Inc.
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Sponsored
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Central will join SBP's fluid power division.
November 2, 2022
Sonepar Canada Laval Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
The deal will strengthen the company's industrial business across the Toronto area.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 13 35 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Automation Inc.
Applied officials said the deal continues its strategic expansion in automation.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 00 02 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries Acquires Alliance Nut & Bolt
Alliance offers vendor-managed inventory, dock-to-dock managed inventory and kitting solutions.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 9 55 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crescent Acquires Lowe Electric
The deal will add Lowe's 13 locations across Georgia and South Carolina.
November 2, 2022
Stellar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires One Way Industrial
With the acquisition Stellar boasts 16 regional hubs.
November 1, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 08 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Firm Invests $31M in MetalForming LLC
Main Street Capital and its co-investor also provided the company with a revolving line of credit.
October 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 27 At 11 44 15 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Regal Rexnord to Acquire Altra Industrial Motion
Rexnord executives said the $5 billion deal would transform its automation lineup.
October 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 21 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Agrees to Acquire Rockingham Electrical
Rockingham operates 10 branches across New England.
October 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 8 53 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Martin Inc. to Acquire Quality Mill Supply
The deal is Martin's fourth in the state in the past three years.
October 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 02 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Metro Roofing & Metal Supply
The deal will expand SRS' operations in Tennessee.
October 24, 2022
I Stock 1129734085
Mergers & Acquisitions
Major Industry Players Still on the Acquisition Hunt
More than one-quarter of this year’s ID Big 50 has already added another company this year.
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 1 21 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ewing Acquires SiteLight LD
The Virginia distributor specializes in landscape lighting and design.
October 21, 2022