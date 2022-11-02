Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Sonepar announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Sonepar Canada Inc., has acquired Aztec Electrical Supply Inc.

With a strong presence in the province of Ontario, the acquisition of Aztec will strengthen Sonepar’s ability to grow its industrial business model across the greater Toronto area.

Founded in 2002, Aztec expanded its market presence across Ontario, opening four branches located within Vaughan, Cambridge, Mississauga and Burlington. Aztec will add over 100 associates to the Sonepar network in Canada and is expected to record sales revenues of over $70 million in 2022.

“Aztec was built on the principle that electrical distribution could be unique and specialized. Our goal was to create an automation and industrial electrical distributor with differentiated product alignment, best-in-class technical service, and a highly engaged sales team, meeting the needs of the industrial market,” said Kevin Borg, Aztec’s vice president of sales and operations. “Moving forward, Aztec will be able to leverage the size and scale of Sonepar to grow its business significantly.”

“As we aim to diversify our market offerings and create future business opportunities, Aztec’s robust business approach of specialized distribution coupled with its dedicated sales force will serve as a great complement to Sonepar’s growing business in Ontario,” said Francois Anquetil, president of Sonepar Canada.