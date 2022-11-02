SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics

Central will join SBP's fluid power division.

SBP Holdings
Nov 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm

DALLAS — SBP Holdings on Tuesday announced it has joined forces with Central Hydraulics Inc.

Central Hydraulics will operate within the fluid power division of SBP Holdings. With this addition, SBP will increase its North American footprint to approximately 85 locations with over 1,000 employees.

Central Hydraulics, established in 1983, is owned and operated by T.F. Strickland, Chris Chavez and Scott Strickland. The business operates from five locations in Daytona Beach, Cocoa, Leesburg, Ocala, and Tampa, Florida. Central Hydraulics is the region’s leading expert in hydraulic parts, systems and repair, and clearly understands and responds to the urgency of customers’ requirements. The business serves several key markets, including general industrial and construction.

Chavez and Scott Strickland will continue to manage the operation during the transition, and plans are in place to expand the enterprise through organic growth and cooperation with other SBP Holdings companies.

“Our team has been proud to serve Florida for decades," Chavez said. "We are confident that this transition will benefit our employees as well as our customers by providing a stronger network and expanded offerings.”  

“The Central Hydraulic team is the perfect partner for us as we enter the Florida market," SBP CEO Craig Osborne said. "The team they have built, the products and services they offer and their five locations are a perfect complement to our business and culture.”

SBP Fluid Power Division President Scott Wojciak added, “Chris Chavez, Scott Strickland, T.F. Strickland and the entire Central Hydraulics team have built a profitable and expanding business by providing exceptional service to their diversified customer base. We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with them in the southeastern market and build upon their success.”

