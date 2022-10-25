Martin Inc. to Acquire Quality Mill Supply

The deal is Martin's fourth in the state in the past three years.

Martin Inc.
Oct 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 8 53 11 Am

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin Supply, a subsidiary of Martin Inc., on Tuesday announced a plan to acquire Quality Mill Supply Co., an Indiana-based industrial distributor providing supplies and services to the Indiana market since 1944.

Quality Mill Supply has five locations throughout Indiana: Bloomington, Ferdinand, Fort Wayne, Franklin and Muncie.

“We are very excited to have Quality Mill Supply join the Martin team,” said David Ruggles, president of Martin Supply. “Over the last 78 years, the Gilbert family has built a thriving company that possesses the type of culture and reputation we look for in a potential acquisition partner. Together, we share a common mission to help companies operate better. We look forward to combining the Martin and Quality Mill teams giving us even more resources to provide world-class services and custom-tailored solutions to our current and future customers.” 

Evan Gilbert, president of Quality Mill, is the third generation of Gilberts to run the company and became president in 2014.

“The success of our customers is our top priority and I believe there is no company better suited to carry on this focus than Martin,” Gilbert said. “I am proud of our company’s legacy and delighted that we will be joining forces with a team whose shared values and culture will ensure a smooth transition for our employees and customers.”

Quality Mill is Martin’s 4th Indiana-based acquisition in the past three years.

