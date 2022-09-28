Victaulic Acquires Tennessee Metal Fabricating

The newly added facility will enhance Victaulic's large-diameter solutions.

Victaulic
Sep 28, 2022
Victaulic Hq
Victaulic/PRNewswire

EASTON, Pa. — Victaulic, a leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, announced Thursday that it acquired the business assets of Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation on Sept. 9.

The acquisition supports the company's growth in the infrastructure market and increases its capacity for large-diameter piping solutions.

The Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation brings decades of construction fabrication experience specializing in water, wastewater and infrastructure projects throughout North America.

"The acquisition of TMF is a natural fit with Victaulic's business strategy. This strategic step demonstrates our ambition to further expand our growth and service capabilities to our valued North American construction customers," said Victaulic President and CEO Rick Bucher. "Victaulic is delighted to welcome the TMF employees to our Victaulic family and we are excited to have these talented individuals as part of our skilled workforce."

A major aspect of Victaulic's business strategy has always been to manufacture products in close proximity to its customers. The addition of the TMF business includes three buildings totaling 125,000 square-feet and over 36 acres of land.

