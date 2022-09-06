Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has reached an agreement to acquire GGB Bearing Technology, a division of Enpro Industries, including exclusive negotiations with respect to the French operations of GGB.

Founded in 1899, GGB serves a variety of diverse customers, markets, geographies and applications with a product portfolio that complements existing Timken engineered bearing solutions. GGB revenue is expected to be around $200 million in fiscal year 2022.

"GGB has a strong heritage of delivering high-performance products to well-established customers who are leaders in their respective industries," said Timken President and CEO Richard G. Kyle. "This acquisition provides strong synergies and meaningfully expands our business by adding complementary products with a solid growth outlook. GGB's leading portfolio of metal-polymer bearings will further Timken's ability to deliver the best solution to our customers' most challenging friction management applications. GGB also presents an excellent cultural fit for Timken, including a commitment to corporate social responsibility with a portfolio of environmentally sustainable solutions."

GGB is a global technology and market leader of premium engineered metal-polymer plain bearings with expertise in material science, surface engineering and tribology. With manufacturing facilities across the United States, Europe and China, GGB employs approximately 900 people and has a global engineering, distribution and sales footprint. The company's tribology solutions in plain bearing coatings complements Timken's leading positions in roller and ball bearings. GGB's products are used mainly in industrial applications, including pumps and compressors, HVAC, off-highway, energy, material handling and aerospace.

Timken will fund the transaction with cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Timken anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in the first full quarter after closing.