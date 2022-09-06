Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology

The Timken Co.
Sep 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has reached an agreement to acquire GGB Bearing Technology, a division of Enpro Industries, including exclusive negotiations with respect to the French operations of GGB.

Founded in 1899, GGB serves a variety of diverse customers, markets, geographies and applications with a product portfolio that complements existing Timken engineered bearing solutions. GGB revenue is expected to be around $200 million in fiscal year 2022.  

"GGB has a strong heritage of delivering high-performance products to well-established customers who are leaders in their respective industries," said Timken President and CEO Richard G. Kyle. "This acquisition provides strong synergies and meaningfully expands our business by adding complementary products with a solid growth outlook. GGB's leading portfolio of metal-polymer bearings will further Timken's ability to deliver the best solution to our customers' most challenging friction management applications. GGB also presents an excellent cultural fit for Timken, including a commitment to corporate social responsibility with a portfolio of environmentally sustainable solutions." 

GGB is a global technology and market leader of premium engineered metal-polymer plain bearings with expertise in material science, surface engineering and tribology. With manufacturing facilities across the United States, Europe and China, GGB employs approximately 900 people and has a global engineering, distribution and sales footprint. The company's tribology solutions in plain bearing coatings complements Timken's leading positions in roller and ball bearings. GGB's products are used mainly in industrial applications, including pumps and compressors, HVAC, off-highway, energy, material handling and aerospace.

Timken will fund the transaction with cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Timken anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in the first full quarter after closing.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
September 2, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 28 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
ThermoFab makes heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the industrial, medical and tech sectors.
September 6, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
The deal increases SBP's North American footprint to nearly 80 locations.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
The transaction would bolster its U.S. subsidiary's presence in Atlanta.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 48 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics
The acquisition brings PLA's asset network to 77 facilities.
August 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 3 18 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Trumbull's Waterworks Division
The municipal waterworks segment includes four branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 1 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
The deal will combine Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools.
August 30, 2022
E5d2abe5fc2b03dc472d92923862
Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply
The deal expands IMS' footprint to Northern California.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 29 At 1 16 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Acquires Alpine Gas Company
Alpine's operations will be consolidated with a nearby Holston facility.
August 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and energy and industrial supplies.
August 26, 2022