Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Thursday announce its acquisition of Western Steel and Plumbing.

Western, founded in 1949, is a leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC products with two locations in Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota.

“After three generations as a family business and personally 50 years as an employee of Western Steel, I know the time has come to depart and watch the business grow and prosper in the future," said Western owner Maury Kamins. "I am so proud of our existing staff, a group I would call one of the best in our industry with DSG’s diverse product offerings, excellent website, superior purchasing power, and experienced management team combined with Western Steel’s special talents and history will make our company better than ever before.”

The company will operate as Western Steel and Plumbing, A DSG Company, before eventually transitioning to the DSG brand.

"We're excited to welcome the Western Steel and Plumbing associates to the DSG team of employee-owners," DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy said. “The addition of Western Steel complements our existing strong electrical and waterworks presence in the state and provides a platform for further segment expansion throughout North Dakota.”

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, automation, waterworks, and on-site sewer, water, and well industries. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 900 employee-owners in more than 50 locations across seven states.