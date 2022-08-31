Exiger Acquires Supply Dynamics

Exiger
Aug 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 41 00 Pm
Exiger/PRNewswire

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON and CINCINNATI — Exiger, a leading SaaS supply chain risk management, third-party risk management and compliance company, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Supply Dynamics, the industry's most sophisticated supply chain collaboration platform for tracking, tracing and choreographing the purchase and supply of subcontracted products, parts, raw materials and ingredients.

Integration of Supply Dynamics' SDX, PAC, and ExplorerRX products with Exiger's Insight3PM, DDIQ, and Supply Chain Explorer will enable end-to-end supply chain visibility and holistic risk management via a single, secure, cloud-based enterprise platform. The acquisition positions Exiger at the forefront of the SaaS Supply Chain Management market, which is expected to grow to $19.8 billion by 2025.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Supply Dynamics has gained significant traction with Fortune 500 manufacturers and the U.S. federal government, helping them address the absence of item-level visibility and providing a means to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities and bottlenecks. Serving heavily regulated, global manufacturing companies with complex direct material supply chains who depend heavily on outsourcing, the Loveland, Ohio-based company specializes in real-time visibility with part and raw material-level granularity. The combinations of these powerful capabilities enable Exiger to ensure operational resilience, reduce disruption, and minimize adversarial and criminal exploitation of supply chains across markets and around the globe. This helps organizations move from a reactive to a predictive posture for supply chain management. Supply Dynamics' integration into Exiger allows it to realize the full potential of its technology with the benefit of Exiger's deep risk management expertise and high security infrastructure. Customers will be able to access a secure, scalable, and intuitive platform that cuts through the billions of data points in a supply chain to deliver accurate risk insights with precision.

"The impact of supply chain risk and disruption is ubiquitous across private industries, the U.S. Federal Government, and global public sector organizations," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Exiger's acquisition of Supply Dynamics and its SDX product is an investment into the kind of future-proof solutions that the rapidly growing supply chain management market will continue to demand. The integration of SDX into Exiger's industry leading SCRM platform will now allow customers to have a true competitive advantage, by not only pulling the full digital thread across their global supply chain, but by also analyzing that entire risk impact in one fell swoop. This will enable macroeconomic, microeconomic, reputational, and geopolitical risk assessment with ease, simplicity, and confidence like never before possible."   

Exiger's risk scoring, when combined with Supply Dynamics' item-level supply chain visibility and propriety data analysis, offers a uniquely simplified, comprehensive system that promises to disrupt both the supply chain and third-party software markets. The combined solution increases business resilience by eliminating the need for manual, time-intensive processes. Backed by AI-driven tools, Supply Dynamics' targeted multi-tier data can now be automatically enriched with Exiger's actionable risk insights to help supply chain, sourcing, procurement, and compliance managers make critical decisions fast.

"I've seen the supply chain crisis from the driver's seat; supply chain resilience is table stakes for long-term business profitability and regulatory compliance, and yet, until now, no single provider has successfully delivered the digitalization and efficiency necessary for the public and private sectors to holistically assess and manage supplier and supply chain risk," said Trevor Stansbury, Supply Dynamics' founder and CEO. "The combination of Exiger and Supply Dynamics is a force multiplier, not only because we believe they are the preeminent player in this market, but because we are equally committed to investing in the capabilities necessary to set a new industry standard that allows for informed, high-level decision-making within a matter of minutes."

Exiger has already begun bringing this unprecedented capability to the public sector, having introduced Supply Dynamics' SDX, PAC, and ExplorerRX into its $74.5 million U.S. General Services Administration contract. The integrated offering is available for immediate use through the first-of-its-kind government-wide supply chain and third-party risk management contract. Exiger's acquisition of Supply Dynamics will allow Exiger to extend the same efficiencies and capabilities to the corporate market, while also serving as a foundation for the next phase of operational and commercial growth.

