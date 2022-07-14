BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Suppliers in Florida, Western States

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Thursday that it has acquired Cornerstone Supply in Jacksonville, Florida, and two Intermountain Machining Supply locations in Meridian, Idaho, and Belgrade, Montana.

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

Acquiring Intermountain and Cornerstone vastly expands BlackHawk’s capabilities across the country and further distinguishes it as a fast-growing and dominant distributor of metalworking products, cutting tools and industrial offerings.

“Technical expertise and documented cost-savings are two pillars of BlackHawk’s ongoing success, and these transactions provide an exemplary opportunity to accelerate our position in both,” said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk. “We are particularly excited about our growing global footprint, including our new locations in Florida, Idaho and Montana. These are key areas for us, and we are increasingly focused on servicing the unique needs of clients in every community where we operate.”

Acquiring Intermountain’s two location in the Northwest expands BlackHawk’s capacity and capabilities in the region and broadens its machining related solutions to a wide variety of businesses across many industries.

“For more than 20 years, Intermountain delivered machining supplies and expertise to the Northwest,” said owner Greg Goetz. “Joining BlackHawk as the new sales manager in the region and bringing our team of 16 loyal associates not only strengthens the long-term partnerships we’ve formed over the years, but helps build new relationships needed to grow and prosper in the months and years ahead.”

While expanding in the Northwest, BlackHawk continues to broaden its presence in Florida. The acquisition of Cornerstone is its second in the Jacksonville area and its third in the state in just over a year.

“Our focus has always been on our customers and employees,” said co-owner George Ray. “We leave Cornerstone and our 15 employees in very capable hands. My wife Corrine and I are proud of what we have built over the years and are equally proud to pass the torch to BlackHawk. Having our daughter Faith stay as operations manager within BlackHawk makes perfect sense and reaffirms this partnership is an ideal fit.”