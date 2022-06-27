NSI Industries Acquires Remke Industries

North Carolina electrical products supplier NSI Industries LLC announced Monday that it has acquired Remke Industries, a Vernon Hills, Illinois-based manufacturer and supplier of electrical connectors.

Remke's products include electrical cord connectors, wire mesh grips and molded connectors. At least 95% of its products are manufactured and assembled at its suburban Chicago locations, officials said.

NSI said the deal would allow the company to make key inroads in the electrical, HVAC and building technologies markets.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Being in business for so long has given Remke the opportunity to build a number of long term relationships with its customers, distributors, and reps, both locally in the Chicago-area market and nationwide,” NSI CEO G. R. Schrotenboer said in a statement. “As NSI’s portfolio continues to grow, bringing Remke into our brand offerings with its storied history, broad connector lines, and corporate 'customer-first' philosophy makes them an ideal addition to the NSI family.”

“Remke has been manufacturing electrical connectors in the Chicago area for more than half a century, and our only mission has been to deliver industrial-strength products while providing the best customer service in the industry,” said Remke President and COO Mark Sweeney. “Our company’s ideals are in line with those of NSI, and so we are proud to become a part of the NSI family and continue our tradition of always putting the customer first and providing the industry’s leading line of connectors and grips.”