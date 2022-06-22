CNG Acquires Lewis Paper

Two CNG subsidiaries will absorb the company's operations in their respective regions.

Jun 22nd, 2022
Central National Gottesman Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 3 18 47 Pm

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Central National Gottesman Inc. announced Monday that its North American distribution division has acquired Lewis Paper International Inc., a leading distributor of paper, packaging and wide-format products headquartered in Addison, Illinois.  

The acquisition spans two of CNG's North American regions currently served by Lindenmeyr Munroe (Midwest) and Kelly Spicers (West). Each organization will absorb the Lewis Paper operations in its own geographic region, which includes six facilities located throughout Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Colorado.

Family-owned and -operated, Lewis Paper was founded in 1982 and is known in the paper and packaging industry for its extensive product offerings, excellent customer service and enduring supplier relationships. 

"The acquisition of Lewis Paper continues our history of commitment to the paper business and the commercial printing sector," said Lindenmeyr Munroe President Bill Meany. "Adding their facilities to our operations allows us to strengthen our service and inventory levels for paper, packaging and wide format customers."

Along with decades of industry experience and relationships, Lewis Paper brings an experienced, dedicated management team and knowledgeable employees.

"Lewis Paper is a trusted and recognized brand, with valuable regional insights and product expertise," said Kelly Spicers President Jan Gottesman. "With new customers and additional products, we look forward to expanding our presence throughout the Midwest and Colorado."  

Tom Clarkson, COO and VP of sales and marketing, will continue with the company in a new role as vice president of sales. Lewis Paper CEO and longtime industry leader Bob Zessis will enjoy a planned retirement following the acquisition, expected to close June 30.

