Lane Supply Acquires Air Center

Air Center has served manufacturers in Michigan and Ohio for nearly four decades.

May 31st, 2022
Lane Supply Co.
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 2 05 07 Pm

DENVER –  Lane Supply Company has announced the acquisition of Air Center Inc.

Since 1984, Air Center has served as the premier distributor and service provider of Kaeser Compressed Air Systems and Stanley Assembly Tools, serving manufacturers and commercial businesses throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio.

The acquisition of Air Center further expands Lane’s geographic presence within the Midwest and further enhances Lane’s product and service offerings to include assembly tools, complementary to its existing compressed air systems, coatings and finishing applications, and industrial supply lines.

“We’re excited about this strategic acquisition and to welcome the Air Center team to the Lane family. The acquisition of Air Center is a great fit for us in every way, allowing us to expand our geographic presence, product and service offerings, and customer base," said Lane Supply President Brad Zotti. "This acquisition goes beyond revenue potential; Air Center is culturally a good fit with similar values and customer philosophies as well as talented employees who know the industry.”

Air Center will continue serving existing and new customers throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio, operating under the same name.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 3 00 57 Pm
Allied Motion Acquires ThinGap
The deal will expand Allied's precision motion capabilities.
May 25th, 2022
Aircraft Wheel & Brake operates out of one centralized facility in Avon, Ohio.
Kaman to Acquire Parker-Hannifin Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division
Aircraft Wheel & Brake operates out of one centralized facility in Ohio.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 20 At 1 39 21 Pm
Lawless Group East to Acquire Distributors’ Source of Florida
The acquisition is the second in six months in the company's east region.
May 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 27 08 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires North Alabama Chemical
The transaction marks the company's 50th acquisition.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 9 09 50 Am
Fox Logistics Acquires Freight Automation Platform
The deal will deliver AI-powered freight services to hundreds of global customers.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 9 31 05 Am
Industrial Service Solutions Acquires San Antonio Armature Works
The acquisition will enhance ISS's services in South Texas.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 2 28 34 Pm
Darragh Acquires Service Construction Supply
The deal will add two more locations in Alabama.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 2 17 27 Pm
Crosby Group to Acquire Kito Corp.
The combination will create an integrated provider of lifting solutions.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 9 11 43 Am
Imperial Dade Acquires Tepe Sanitary Supply
The company provides janitorial and industrial products in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 12 At 1 04 15 Pm
Turner Supply Acquires A Team Industrial Products
The deal includes the Inpro/Seal product lineup and territory.
May 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 50 52 Pm
Milton Industries Acquires Thunder Technologies
The deal is Milton's fifth acquisition in the past two years.
May 12th, 2022