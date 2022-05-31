Lane Supply Acquires Air Center

DENVER – Lane Supply Company has announced the acquisition of Air Center Inc.

Since 1984, Air Center has served as the premier distributor and service provider of Kaeser Compressed Air Systems and Stanley Assembly Tools, serving manufacturers and commercial businesses throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio.

The acquisition of Air Center further expands Lane’s geographic presence within the Midwest and further enhances Lane’s product and service offerings to include assembly tools, complementary to its existing compressed air systems, coatings and finishing applications, and industrial supply lines.

“We’re excited about this strategic acquisition and to welcome the Air Center team to the Lane family. The acquisition of Air Center is a great fit for us in every way, allowing us to expand our geographic presence, product and service offerings, and customer base," said Lane Supply President Brad Zotti. "This acquisition goes beyond revenue potential; Air Center is culturally a good fit with similar values and customer philosophies as well as talented employees who know the industry.”

Air Center will continue serving existing and new customers throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio, operating under the same name.