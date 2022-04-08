Kamps Acquires L&R Pallet

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that L&R Pallet Service Inc. has been acquired by Kamps Inc.

SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to L&R Pallet throughout the transaction process.

Denver-based L&R Pallet, established in 1974, is a full-service pallet company specializing in new and recycled pallet solutions. L&R has a long and rich history of serving customers and the local community in Denver and throughout Colorado. Under its current leadership, L&R Pallet has become the largest Colorado-based pallet recycler and manufacturer in the Rocky Mountain region, managing over 2.2 million pallets annually.

"We see the decision to join Kamps as the next step in our continuous effort at being the premier pallet provider in the Colorado market. We are excited to have all of their new tools in our toolbelt and look forward to being able to provide even better products and solutions to our loyal customers," said L&R Pallet owners James and Carine Ruder. "L&R Pallet has a strong reputation as an industry leader dedicated to the care and development of its team members. We believe this reputation will continue to flourish under the Kamps banner. The L&R team is incredibly thankful for the level of dedication and commitment Ben and the SDR Team brought to the table throughout the entire process."

"Our team is incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work alongside James, Carine and the entire team at L&R Pallet," said SDR Ventures vice president Ben Luchow. "From the onset of the process, it was crucial to find a strategic partner aligned with the culture and mission that L&R has built since its inception. After identifying several qualified parties, Kamps emerged as the clear choice to carry on the Company's legacy for years to come. Working side-by-side, L&R Pallet and Kamps are incredibly well-positioned for future success, and our team is eager to watch the two companies share success for years to come."

Kamps is a full-service national pallet company delivering innovative pallet solutions to customers since 1975. Kamps specializes in supplying high-quality recycled pallets, new custom pallets, and comprehensive pallet recycling services to diverse supply chains across the nation. With over 400 locations in its pallet network and 49 asset-based locations, Kamps is the national leader in customer-centric pallet solutions.

"The addition of L&R to our Kamps Team is exciting. James' father started one year after me," said Kamps CEO Bernie Kamps. "To see what he, James and Carine built is a testament to the rewards of great customer service and a culture of an employee-focused business. James and Carine have taken the business to new heights and have grown to be the largest pallet company in the Denver market. We all eagerly look forward to the future together."