Winsupply Acquires Williams Wholesale Supply

DAYTON, Ohio – Winsupply Inc. on Tuesday announced it has completed the purchase of plumbing and electrical distributor Williams Wholesale Supply.

“Williams Wholesale is a thriving plumbing and electrical wholesale distributor serving the Cookeville, Crossville and McMinnville, Tennessee, markets," said Greg Holbrock, Winsuppy's vice president of M&A, due diligence and financial integration. "Winsupply is excited to extend our growth trajectory in the western region of Tennessee and welcome Williams' dedicated team to the Winsupply organization.

"The Williams Family has been serving this area for more than 80 years. Partnering with a company that focuses on customer service is exactly what Winsupply was looking for."



Williams' three locations will continue to do business as Williams Wholesale, A Winsupply Company.