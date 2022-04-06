BradyIFS Acquires Associated Paper

The distributor is adding an industry leader in the Southeast.

Apr 6th, 2022
BradyIFS
CONYERS, Ga., and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial/sanitation products, has acquired Associated Paper Inc., a distributor serving Atlanta, central Georgia and Alabama.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1967 by Jim and Bette Kent, Associated Paper has established itself as an industry leader in the Southeast with three locations. President Ronnie Kent joined the business at age 16, working his way to his current role in 1990. Associated Paper offers a wide array of products in JanSan, foodservice, packaging and more.

“Associated Paper is an industry leader with unique capabilities,” said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS. “Their approach, sourcing expertise and infrastructure are wonderful additions to BradyIFS. We are very excited to be entering this geography and to be partnering with such a great team.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the BradyIFS team,” said Ronnie Kent. “Their distinct value proposition and expansive relationships across the industry will be incredibly additive to Associated Paper and will better support our growth plans.”

